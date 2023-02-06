Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $437.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $332.57 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $492.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average is $344.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

