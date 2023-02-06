Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYLGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $437.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $332.57 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $492.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average is $344.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.