UBS Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,750 ($33.96) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.58) to GBX 2,900 ($35.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.52) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.68).

Shares of LON SHEL traded down GBX 1.37 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,412.63 ($29.80). 8,037,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,889,130. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,354.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,308.50.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

