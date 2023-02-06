UBS Group Lowers Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BAFYY opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.