UBS Group Lowers Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Balfour Beatty Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of BAFYY opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.12.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
