UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-$2.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,769. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at UDR

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.