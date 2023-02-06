UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-$0.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.71.

UDR Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UDR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,007. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 195,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,983,000 after acquiring an additional 118,883 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in UDR by 6,650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 865,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

