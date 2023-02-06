UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

