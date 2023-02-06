UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 871,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after buying an additional 5,169,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after buying an additional 1,890,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $216,060. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

