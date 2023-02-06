Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

NYSE UAA opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $68,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

