V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Williams Trading cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $29.39. 2,304,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. V.F. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

