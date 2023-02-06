V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Williams Trading cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
V.F. Price Performance
Shares of V.F. stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $29.39. 2,304,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. V.F. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Activity at V.F.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V.F. (VFC)
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.