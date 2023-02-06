Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Valeo from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Valeo from €25.00 ($27.17) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.74) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Valeo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.