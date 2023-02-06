Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Valeo from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Valeo from €25.00 ($27.17) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.74) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

