Valueworks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Valueworks LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in American Express by 20.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 33,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.9% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

AXP stock opened at $177.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

