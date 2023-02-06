Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 665,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,935,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

