Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $241.42. 199,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.