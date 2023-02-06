Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.29. 59,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,256. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

