Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,317,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 347.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.01. 277,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.