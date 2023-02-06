Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Boosted by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $197.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.93. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.