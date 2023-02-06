Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $228.83. 30,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

