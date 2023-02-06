Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,400,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VBR traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $174.52. The stock had a trading volume of 115,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,126. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

