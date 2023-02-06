Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $376.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.04 and a 200-day moving average of $360.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

