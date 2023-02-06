Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $376.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.