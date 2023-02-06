Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.57. 999,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,876. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

