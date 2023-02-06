Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $142.87. 354,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.