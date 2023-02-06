Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $106-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.85 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

