Velas Self Reported Market Cap Hits $66.70 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Velas has a market capitalization of $66.70 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00088294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00063063 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00024384 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 234.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,410,363,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,363,330 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

