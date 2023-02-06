Venus USDC Market Cap Hits $104.29 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $104.29 million and approximately $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00430227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.56 or 0.29344807 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00424405 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02185324 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

