VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.59. VEON shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 77,302 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in VEON by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354,043 shares during the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VEON by 167.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

