VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.59. VEON shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 77,302 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.