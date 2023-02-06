Verasity Tops One Day Volume of $35.58 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $83.09 million and $35.58 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001067 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

