Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.40 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $31,525.51 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,007.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00420648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00099878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00724198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00585153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00192657 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,049,922 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

