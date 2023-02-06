VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FORA. TD Securities cut shares of VerticalScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$8.71 on Thursday. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$24.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.62 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

