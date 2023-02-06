VIDT Datalink Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.02 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

