Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 97 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.20) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.78. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
