Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $4.08 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $110.93 million and $12.06 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00017821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00224588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.02482617 USD and is down -10.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $17,029,442.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

