Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

