Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.
Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %
Waste Management stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management
In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Waste Management
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.
Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Management (WM)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.