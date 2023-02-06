Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.67.

Waters Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Waters

Shares of WAT opened at $341.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.10 and its 200-day moving average is $319.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.