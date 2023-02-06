WAX Trading Up 20.6% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. WAX has a total market cap of $187.23 million and approximately $29.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,353,236,310 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,352,933,455.623171 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07843848 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $37,017,330.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

