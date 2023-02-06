WAXE (WAXE) Price Tops $79.26

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $79.26 or 0.00344868 BTC on popular exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $321,654.29 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAXE has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

