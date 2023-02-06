WCF Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
