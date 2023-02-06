Wedbush Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $335.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.81.

RH Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $320.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.96 and a 200 day moving average of $273.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

