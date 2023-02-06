WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $696,981.28 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $78.79 million and $696,981.28 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00420595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004407 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017738 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,971,595 coins and its circulating supply is 763,503,828 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

