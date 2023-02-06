WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $700,206.53 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $73.94 million and $700,206.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00423288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004411 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,998,020 coins and its circulating supply is 763,530,253 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

