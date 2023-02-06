WINkLink Market Cap Tops $92.76 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $92.76 million and $9.96 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00427901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.23 or 0.29186158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00421775 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009547 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $14,310,331.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.