Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Korn Ferry worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.9 %

KFY stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $69.92.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.