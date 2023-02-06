Wintrust Investments LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.79% of Core Laboratories worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Core Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 122,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 700,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,579 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.65.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

