Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $4.99 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 298,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

