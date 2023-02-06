Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 81,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 39,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $329.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.87. The company has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $367.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.