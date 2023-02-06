Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 24,029 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,029 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $48.67 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

