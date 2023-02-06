Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $28.59 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 786,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,590,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.