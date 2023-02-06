Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 41,053 shares.The stock last traded at $29.76 and had previously closed at $30.36.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 42,388 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2,439.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 254,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

