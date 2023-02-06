Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 41,053 shares.The stock last traded at $29.76 and had previously closed at $30.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.95.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
