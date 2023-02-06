WOW-token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $295.96 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $295.96 million and approximately $0.26 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.57 or 0.01438591 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00037208 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.73 or 0.01691697 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02959124 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

