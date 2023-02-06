Wrapped Everscale Price Up 73.7% Over Last Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $180.02 million and $152,263.60 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 73.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,869,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,029,907 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,797,042 with 1,734,957,644 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09672521 USD and is down -11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $717,641.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

